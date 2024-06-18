Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $19,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,259 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.31. 1,054,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,284. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

