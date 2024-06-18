Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 32.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Forward Air by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 968,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $568.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FWRD

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.