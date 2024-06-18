Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 32.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Forward Air by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 968,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $568.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

