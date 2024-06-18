Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Update

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 745,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 0.8 %

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FC. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

