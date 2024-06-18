Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Franklin Financial Services

In related news, Director Gregory A. Duffey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,289.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,689 shares of company stock worth $130,011 in the last 90 days. 6.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2,181.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 39,862 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

