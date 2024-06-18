Fred Schwarzer Sells 4,164 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IGM Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 278,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,985. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $427.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.23.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGMS
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Biosciences
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.