Fred Schwarzer Sells 4,164 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 278,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,985. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $427.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.23.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

