Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in May

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF remained flat at $9.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. Future has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

