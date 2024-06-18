Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in May

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Future Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF remained flat at $9.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. Future has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.
Future Company Profile
