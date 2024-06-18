GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 18,273,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 26,717,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GME

GameStop Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 319.16 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $346,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GameStop by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.