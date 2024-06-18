Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLPI. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 812,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 448,417 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

