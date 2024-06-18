Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.54

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 349834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
Gannett Stock Performance
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gannett
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gannett by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
