Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Update

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 9,640,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 105.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,069,000 after buying an additional 2,697,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,054,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 337,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

