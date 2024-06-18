GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GDS by 2,902.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth $749,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GDS by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. GDS has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.24.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.92 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts expect that GDS will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

