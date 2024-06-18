GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 6.4% Higher

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.25 and last traded at $179.60. Approximately 1,849,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,779,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.76.

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $10,256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,854,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

