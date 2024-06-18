Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,985,300 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 4,382,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.6 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GELYF remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 41,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,987. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
