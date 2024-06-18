Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,985,300 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 4,382,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.6 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GELYF remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 41,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,987. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

