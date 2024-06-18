General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 6.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $31,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,194,343 shares of company stock valued at $53,674,717. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 9,683,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,042,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

