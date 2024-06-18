General Partner Inc. Acquires New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.03. The stock had a trading volume of 459,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.81 and a 200 day moving average of $283.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $182.96 and a 52-week high of $341.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

