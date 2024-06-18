General Partner Inc. Buys 689 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

General Partner Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.58. The company had a trading volume of 776,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,794. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.12. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

