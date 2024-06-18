General Partner Inc. Buys New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $21,860,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,381,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.91. The company had a trading volume of 682,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.44.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

