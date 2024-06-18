General Partner Inc. Has $125,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

General Partner Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.65. 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

