General Partner Inc. Has $6.38 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

General Partner Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.0% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $450.06. 742,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,672. The company has a market capitalization of $418.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $453.64 and its 200 day moving average is $450.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,667,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,048,040. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

