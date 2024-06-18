General Partner Inc. Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

General Partner Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 119.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $396.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $144.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.