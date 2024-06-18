General Partner Inc. Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.57. The stock had a trading volume of 253,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,958. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $368.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

