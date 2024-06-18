General Partner Inc. Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 712,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after acquiring an additional 921,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $306,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WMB traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

