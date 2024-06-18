Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,665 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. 2,119,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,454. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

