George A. Borba, Jr. Buys 4,610 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CVB Financial stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,472. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
