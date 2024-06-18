George A. Borba, Jr. Buys 4,610 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,472. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVB Financial

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.