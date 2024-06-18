Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 148,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 277,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,114. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Getty Realty

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.