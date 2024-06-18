Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 0.1%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 7,967,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 33,418,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,415 shares of company stock worth $321,226. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 2,683.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,773 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,814 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.