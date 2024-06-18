Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Invests $28,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 549.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock remained flat at $66.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,681. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $66.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

