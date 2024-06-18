Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 1,617 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 118,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,126,766. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

