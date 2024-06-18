Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,440,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,413,000. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 68,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VB traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.04. 120,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,341. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

