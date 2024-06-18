Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 292,583 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 126,277 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $47.08.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.