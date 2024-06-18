Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 30,639 shares.The stock last traded at $66.01 and had previously closed at $66.00.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $872.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 89,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

