Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 30,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,022. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

