GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

GMS Stock Performance

Insider Activity at GMS

Shares of GMS stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.63. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

