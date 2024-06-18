goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.5 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF remained flat at $131.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059. goeasy has a twelve month low of $74.48 and a twelve month high of $136.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.28.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

