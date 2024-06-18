goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.5 days.
goeasy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF remained flat at $131.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059. goeasy has a twelve month low of $74.48 and a twelve month high of $136.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.28.
goeasy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than goeasy
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.