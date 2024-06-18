Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 984,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on GROY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GROY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Gold Royalty stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 653,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,376. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Gold Royalty Company Profile
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.
