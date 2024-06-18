Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 984,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GROY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $67,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 525,594 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 653,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,376. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

