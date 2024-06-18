GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.21. GoodRx shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 44,393 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

GoodRx Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 165.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at $3,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

