Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $188,500.56

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $188,500.56 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,622.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.13 or 0.00585140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00110755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00262858 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00039248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00064748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.