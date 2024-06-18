Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $194,098.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,014.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.07 or 0.00604592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00113702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00036300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.58 or 0.00262380 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00041674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00067544 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

