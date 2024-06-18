Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Grindrod Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. 47,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,466. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities.

Featured Articles

