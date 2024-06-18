Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock Position Reduced by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Read Our Latest Report on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $310.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.84 and a 1-year high of $323.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.