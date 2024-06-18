Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 5,582 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.53. The company had a trading volume of 686,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.38. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,042.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,965,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,829,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,169 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Guidewire Software Company Profile



Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

