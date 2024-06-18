Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 5,582 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.53. The company had a trading volume of 686,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.38. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,042.46 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,965,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,829,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,169 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.