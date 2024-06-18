Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 8,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 74,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $282,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,116.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

