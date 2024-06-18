Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in May

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,075,500 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 15,923,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Haitong Securities Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HTNGF remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Haitong Securities has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.72.
About Haitong Securities
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haitong Securities
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Haitong Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitong Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.