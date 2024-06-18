Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in May

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,075,500 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 15,923,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitong Securities Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HTNGF remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Haitong Securities has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

About Haitong Securities

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through six segments: Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services; and financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

