Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Down 10.8% in May

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

HWC traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 409,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

