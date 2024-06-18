HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 399,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of HONE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 92,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,801. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $464.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HONE
Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,248,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 234,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HarborOne Bancorp
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.