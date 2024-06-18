HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 399,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 92,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,801. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $464.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,248,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 234,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

