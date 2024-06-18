HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Short Interest Update

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,065,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,331 shares of company stock worth $8,744,659 in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,413,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. 2,233,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

