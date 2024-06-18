HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HCP. William Blair lowered shares of HashiCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $280,500.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,331 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in HashiCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in HashiCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in HashiCorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in HashiCorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

