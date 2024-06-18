HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

enCore Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EU opened at $4.11 on Friday. enCore Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $757.90 million, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, analysts expect that enCore Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in enCore Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 541,050 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth $983,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in enCore Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

