HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $34.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.31. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 6,874.47%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,623,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,249,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

