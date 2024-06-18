Head-To-Head Analysis: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) vs. American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC)

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Strategic Investment and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

American Strategic Investment currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.57%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $62.66 million 0.38 -$105.92 million ($44.41) -0.21 Brandywine Realty Trust $511.91 million 1.52 -$196.79 million ($1.22) -3.70

American Strategic Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Strategic Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Strategic Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. American Strategic Investment pays out -0.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -162.43% -13.63% -4.88% Brandywine Realty Trust -40.61% -14.62% -5.42%

Volatility and Risk

American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats American Strategic Investment on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

